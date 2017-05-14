PRE-ORDER THE ALBUM NOW
New album - 'Every Country's Sun' - 1 Sep 2017
14/05/17
We are excited to announce our new album 'Every Country's Sun'. Produced by our friend Dave Fridmann, it will be released on 1 Sept 2017 via our Rock Action Records label (Temporary Residence will release in North America / Spunk
World tour announced
21/03/17
We are excited to announce an extensive world tour later this year. Ticket + venue details can be found at http://mogwai.co.uk/shows (please check with the venue for their on sale date + time) SEPTEMBER 8 - Festival No.6, Portmeirion
Hostess Club All-Nighter in August
12/05/17
We will play the Hostess Club All-Nighter at Summer Sonic in Japan on 19 August.  Tickets + the full line up can be found here
Mogwai to headline The SSE Hydro
23/01/17
Mogwai are delighted to announce that they will headline The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 16th December 2017. Tickets on sale 9am on Friday 27th January at http://mogwaiannounce.com
'Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise' North American tour for January 2017
06/12/16
We are pleased to announce a North American tour of 'Atomic' live. We will perform the soundtrack for Mark Cousins' film 'Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise' live, alongside a screening of the film. Tickets on sale 10am
'Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise' cinema tour now underway
24/10/16
Mark Cousins' film 'Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise' is now screening at select UK cinemas from now until December. As per our request, select screenings will be played LOUD. Tickets for all showings can be purchased via the
SHOWS
2017-06-10
10
06
2017
Mogwai
Dark Mofo
Hobart, Australia
Buy Tickets
Hide
Address:
MAC2
Website:
http://darkmofo.net.au

[ Get Directions ]
2017-08-19
19
08
2017
Mogwai
Hostess Club All-Nighter
Tokyo, Japan
Buy Tickets
Hide
Address:
Website:
http://ynos.tv/hostessclub/schedule/201708hcan/

[ Get Directions ]
2017-09-08
08
09
2017
Mogwai
Festival No.6
Portmeirion, United Kingdom
Buy Tickets
Hide
Address:
Website:
http://festivalnumber6.com/music/#/tickets/

[ Get Directions ]
2017-10-10
10
10
2017
Mogwai
Rockefeller Music Hall
Oslo, Norway
Buy Tickets
Hide
Address:
Torggata 16
Website:
http://www.ticketmaster.no/event/533319

[ Get Directions ]
2017-10-11
11
10
2017
Mogwai
Nobelberget
Stockholm, Sweden
Buy Tickets
Hide
Address:
Website:
http://www.ticketmaster.se/artist/mogwai-biljetter/10390

[ Get Directions ]
